Which is your favourite as popular scarecrow festival returns to village near Lancaster

The theme this year is ‘Celebrate!’ and residents have taken it in a variety of directions, including sporting, royal and political.

Our photographer Daniel Martino has been out and about in Wray capturing some of the sights.

There is still plenty of time to go and take a look for yourself, with the festival continuing until the May Day Bank Holiday.

Upcoming events include a scarecrow parade through the village on Friday and the traditional May fair on Monday.

A full programme of events is available here.

Look out for more of our photos later this week.

1. Let there be light Celebrating science at Wray Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Flying high Harry Potter on show at the festival. Photo: Daniel Martino

3. By royal appointment Commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo: Daniel Martino

4. On your bike Cycling to victory at the festival. Photo: Daniel Martino