Which Blackpool branch of high street bank will close amid mass Natwest closures - and why
A Blackpool branch of NatWest will close as the high street bank axes 21 sites in England and two in Wales.
The Blackpool South Shore branch on Lytham Road will be amongst those shutting down between late April and the start of June, NatWest said, with Lytham Road to close on April 25. This will mean just one branch will remain in the town on Corporation Street.
The news comes a week after Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites in England and Wales. At the time the company blamed footfall, which has been rapidly decreasing since the onset of online banking and dropped further during the pandemic. Lloyds said the number of customers visiting the branches it plans to close had dropped by 60% on average over the last five years.
NatWest did not immediately respond to request for comment. The latest announcement means 87 branches have been slated for closure by high street banks so far this year. In October NatWest announced it planned to close 43 branches, adding to 15 announced in May and 21 in February.
FULL LIST OF NATWEST BANK CLOSURES
Southampton - Bitterne Road - April 25
Blackpool - Lytham Road - April 25
London - Clapham High Street - April 26
Stroud - Bank Buildings - April 26
Fleet - Fleet Road - April 27
Heslington - Main Street - April 27
Dunstable - High Street North - May 3
Maidstone - Sutton Road - May 4
Exeter - St Thomas Centre - May 9
Bootle - Stanley Road - May 10
Crawley - Gatwick Road - May 11
Frome - Market Place - May 11
Broadwater - Broadwater Street East - May 16
Colwyn Bay - Abergele Road - May 17
Ilminster - East Street - May 18
London - Marylebone High Street - May 23
Sheerness - High Street - May 24
Llansamlet - Phoenix Way - May 25
Cranbrook - High Street - May 30
Torquay - Newton Road - May 31
Birstall - Loughborough Road - June 1
Horwich - Lee Lane - TBC
Shoreham-by-Sea - East Street - TBC