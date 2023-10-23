Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been a total of 857,336 driving tests taken in the UK between January 2023 and June 2023 with 414,636 passes, resulting in an overall pass rate of 48.36 per cent for learners.

Electronic car part remanufacturer, ACTRONICS LTD, analysed data released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to determine which UK driving test centres were the hardest and easiest to pass at in 2023. They looked at how many tests were taken and passed between January and June of 2023 to calculate the pass rate for each test centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool is officially the hardest place in Lancashire to pass your driving test. The seaside resort emerges as the most challenging location in Lancashire to pass your driving test, with a pass rate of just 43.26 percent. Out of the 3613 tests conducted at this centre, only 1563 candidates managed to obtain their driver's licence, indicating a significant hurdle for those taking their test in Blackpool.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool is officially the hardest place in Lancashire to pass your driving test in 2023 according to a recent study carried out by Electronic car part remanufacturer ACTRONICS LTD

Blackburn with Darwen follows as the second most challenging centre with a pass rate of 47.73 per cent. Among the 4123 tests conducted, 1968 candidates successfully passed their driving test.

Nelson maintains a pass rate of 51.63 per cent, out of the 2973 tests conducted, 1535 individuals successfully passed their driving test.

Heysham exhibits a pass rate of 56.94 per cent. Among the 1788 tests carried out, 1018 candidates managed to pass their driving test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston presents a pass rate of 57.58 per cent. Out of the 5332 tests conducted at this centre, 3070 candidates succeeded in obtaining their driver's licence.