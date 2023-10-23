Where is the easiest and hardest place to pass your driving test in Lancashire?
There have been a total of 857,336 driving tests taken in the UK between January 2023 and June 2023 with 414,636 passes, resulting in an overall pass rate of 48.36 per cent for learners.
Electronic car part remanufacturer, ACTRONICS LTD, analysed data released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to determine which UK driving test centres were the hardest and easiest to pass at in 2023. They looked at how many tests were taken and passed between January and June of 2023 to calculate the pass rate for each test centre.
Blackpool is officially the hardest place in Lancashire to pass your driving test. The seaside resort emerges as the most challenging location in Lancashire to pass your driving test, with a pass rate of just 43.26 percent. Out of the 3613 tests conducted at this centre, only 1563 candidates managed to obtain their driver's licence, indicating a significant hurdle for those taking their test in Blackpool.
Blackburn with Darwen follows as the second most challenging centre with a pass rate of 47.73 per cent. Among the 4123 tests conducted, 1968 candidates successfully passed their driving test.
Nelson maintains a pass rate of 51.63 per cent, out of the 2973 tests conducted, 1535 individuals successfully passed their driving test.
Heysham exhibits a pass rate of 56.94 per cent. Among the 1788 tests carried out, 1018 candidates managed to pass their driving test.
Preston presents a pass rate of 57.58 per cent. Out of the 5332 tests conducted at this centre, 3070 candidates succeeded in obtaining their driver's licence.
Chorley stands out as the most favourable test centre in this list, with a pass rate of 58.51%. Among the 1680 tests conducted, 983 candidates successfully obtained their driver's licence. Chorley offers the highest likelihood of success for individuals taking their driving test in Lancashire.