When will Lancashire mornings start to get lighter? Here's everything you need to know

Winter is great ... for so long. But everyone needs their daily dose of Vitamin D and it's difficult to get if you are working from home all day with dark mornings and even darker evenings.

So here's everything you need to know about the lighter, brighter days ahead ...

With the Winter Solstice marking the shortest day of 2021 on December 21 last year and only eight hours of sunlight in the UK, the mornings will already be getting slightly lighter – even if they still appear to be quite dark and gloomy.

Lighter mornings are on their way in Lancashire

After the Winter Solstice, days begin to increase in length by approximately two minutes and seven seconds every day.

This means that by January 18, and every four weeks after this date, we should see an additional hour of daylight.

Evenings will start to get lighter as they gradually shift to become equal in length to mornings – a process which officially takes place on the Spring Equinox.

The Spring Equinox will see both mornings and evenings last for roughly 12 hours each from Sunday, March 20. The clocks go forward to move us into British Summer Time on Sunday, March 27.

After this point, we will see lighter days and evenings as we approach the Summer Solstice, which falls in late June and marks the longest day and shortest night.

Then it's time to fire up the BBQ!