When TV star Ricky Tomlinson will head to Blackpool Grand Theatre to star in musical- comedy Irish Annie's

Irish Annies - Credit David Munn

Meet landlady Annie and all her regular madcap customers from Irish Annie’s for a fun night out celebrating the very best of Irish culture. This sensational live show is packed full of comedy, music and mayhem and features the rocking 6-piece band The Shenanigans performing original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with your all-time favourite Irish tunes, including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy and many more.

Ricky, star of The Royle Family, Brookside, Cracker, Mike Bassett: England Manage, will appear as a celebrity guest in the famous pub. He said: “This show is a delight to be part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music. Come and enjoy the show, I guarantee you will have a ball”. Ricky is also a very keen musician, playing both the banjo and harmonica, so look out for some good craic.

Irish Annie’s also stars Catherine Rice as Irish Annie, BBC Radio Merseyside’s Asa Murphy as Seamus Murphy, Nathan Murphy as Porky the Postman, Sam Conlan as Noel Singen-Smithe and Pauline Donovan as Moira the Money Lender.

Ricky Tomlinson stars in Irish Annie

Show producer Bill Elms said: “Irish Annie’s is the perfect show to bring out around St Patrick’s Day, it’s a huge feel-good show filled with great comedy and live music, I am thrilled that we have such a fantastic cast including Ricky Tomlinson, Asa Murphy and Catherine Rice. The show premiered in Liverpool a few years ago and went down a storm, now it’s even bigger and better than before.”

Writer and performer Asa Murphy added: “This show is a celebration of everything that makes Irish culture and the people of Ireland so special. Laughter, music, and the ability to make people face life’s difficult obstacles through friendship. I am very proud that the show has been so well received with my family originating from Cork and Tralee and many still living in Ireland.”