When a posh new Preston sign will be unveiled on the city's Flag Market.

CGI of Preston Sign

The steel sign is coated blue with rope weaved through it to symbolise the rich history of the cotton and textile industry in Preston.

It will be located on the Flag Market for one month then travel to multiple locations around the city before it is moved to its final yet-to-be decided destination.

Mayor of Preston, Councillor Javed Iqbal, said: “The Preston sign looks fantastic, and I can’t wait to see it in front of the Harris on the Flag Market. Unique creations like this, encourage even more visitors to the city centre, to explore all the amazing things Preston has to offer.

The new Preston sign at the workshop

The successful partnership between Preston City Council, David Cox Architects and Steeleson Fabrications has brought this distinctive idea to life and is a piece of art Preston will be proud of for many years to come.”

Helen Knott, Architect from David Cox Architects said: "It has been a privilege to work alongside Preston City Council and Steeleson Fabrications on this highly unique project. The design concept has been influenced by Preston's textile heritage and the large threads represent the cotton weaving process.

“Procuring a piece of public art for everyone to enjoy signals a growing confidence in our city and delivery has been a real team effort on a tight programme. We very much hope it becomes a fun photo opportunity for locals and visitors alike."

Commissioned as part of the city's Welcome Back Fund action plan, the Preston sign has been funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the Department for Communities and Local Government.

Lancashire Firm, Steeleson Fabrications were selected to craft the sign at their workshop in Kirkham.

Installation will begin from Tuesday March 29 and when a final destination is decided, planning permission will be applied for if needed.