The resort is rolling out a cracking programme of entertainment as the resort gets ready to celebrate the first restriction-free holiday since 2019.

With most of the main attractions having opened their doors to mark the start of the school holidays at the beginning of April, the resort is boasting a vast selection of shows and visitor attractions.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We have waited three years to be able to invite families back to Blackpool to enjoy the Easter school holidays and showcase everything we have to offer.

“We have a myriad of free and paid-for attractions and remember there is nothing qui te so special as strolling down our seafront in the spring sunshine, with ice cream in hand!”

· The Blackpool Tower Circus: A brand new show is now open for the 2022 season at one of the most iconic circus venues in the world. Fiesta, produced and directed by the Endresz family, promises visitors a host of all-new jaw-dropping performances and never-before-seen acts. Join Mooky and Mr Boo as they deliver their slapstick antics.

· Peter Rabbit: Move over Easter Bunny, there’s a new rabbit in town! Hop into the oversized world of adventure at Peter Rabbit: Explore and Play and explore the five fluffy-tailed zones – from Mr McGregor’s Garden to Mr Bouncer’s Invention Workshop. The little ones can also enjoy an EGGstra-special experience this April with their very own Egg Hunt and Easter-themed finale. You will find the attraction on the Golden Mile.

· Alice In Easterland show at VIVA Blackpool: Following on from their hugely successful 'Santa's Magical Workshop', Viva Blackpool and Jon Conway Productions are proud to present another themed show, Alice in Easterland – The Easter Bunny's Magical Adventure! It runs from April 10-19 and is fun for all the family with a pre-performance meet and greet with their character cast, and then a one-hour stage performance featuring Alice In Wonderland, the Mad Hatter, the Easter Bunny and many more familiar characters.

· Late Night Riding - Late Night Riding at Blackpool Pleasure Beach starts on the 16 April. Ride into the night on the Big One, experience thrill rides in the dark and enjoy the twists and turns on Infusion.

· ICON: The Pleasure Beach’s newest and slickest rollercoaster ride is due to get twisted this Easter with ENSŌ. In a first for Europe, ICON’s rear seats have been adapted so that riders can spin and twist freely during the ride’s existing thrilling duration. Guests can enjoy preview rides on ENSŌ now.

· Blackpool Pleasure Beach FY4 - From April 9-17, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s FY4 area will be transformed into a magical Easter garden. Join Bradley and Bella Beaver as they host a range of fun Easter activities including egg and spoon races, Easter egg hunts, sack races, and lots more. There will be plenty of opportunities for lucky guests to win an Easter egg.

· Blackpool Zoo - Visitors can take advantage of the Easter holidays to catch up with their favourite animals including the fully integrated herd of Asian elephants, the four members of the Red panda family, Western Lowland gorillas, the orang-utans, the giraffes, the sea lions and many more at Blackpool Zoo. The newly-renovated Lemur Wood will once again open its doors, as will the World of Wings and Rainbow Landings and a selection of talks and feeds are back on the agenda.

· Centre Stage: If it is family shows you are wanting, look no further than the Winter Gardens and Grand Theatre. The Winter Gardens has an extraordinary line-up of entertainment over the months ahead, including Diversity performing at the Opera House on April 22, with CBeebies star Justin Fletcher bringing two performances of his live tour to the same venue on April 24. Just down the road, the beautiful Grand theatre is staging Animal Farm from April 19-23.

· Showtown: Blackpool’s planned new museum of fun and entertainment, set to open in 2023, is hosting a select range of fun learning activities for families to enjoy over the Easter break. The events are free to join at Showtown’s Activity Hub in Houndshill Shopping Centre in the heart of the town centre. They include family fun with a Clown Painting Eggs-Travaganza on Thursday April 14 from 11am-3pm And there will be circus fun on Saturday April 16 from 11am to 3pm with Showtown team where participants can learn juggling, balancing, hula hooping and many more fun circus skills.

Blackpool’s historic Grand Theatre has a packed schedule for all the family.

Easter week kicks off with the foot-stomping musical Kinky Boots from Blackpool Operatic Players running from Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 April. It’s a sure-fire crowd-pleaser, zipped right to the top with elaborate costumes, exhilarating choreography and a powerful story.

Celebrate World Book Night with an unforgettable trip to Animal Farm from Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 April. Internationally renowned puppet master Toby Olié (whose many credits include the National Theatre’s critically acclaimed War Horse) is behind the cleverly creative production of George Orwell’s famous novel, which brings the infamous Napoleon, Snowball and Boxer fiercely to life. Don't miss this five-star production for ages 11 and up!

Join TV favourite Ed Byrne as he presents his masterclass in observational comedy in If I’m Honest on Sunday 24 April; forget the April showers when Mr Blue Sky returns on Wednesday 27 April as ELO Again pay tribute to the beautifully crafted songs of Jeff Lynne, and wrap up April in style as Amanda Rogers School of Dance and Performing Arts transport you to the glitz and glamour of New York with On Broadway on Saturday 30 April for an evening packed full of your favourite musicals and more…

Book now by visiting blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call the box office on 01253 290 190.

Kinky Boots – Blackpool Operatic Players – Wed 13 - Sat 16 Apr at 2pm & 7.30pm

Animal Farm – Tue 19 to Sat 19 Apr at 2pm & 7.30pm

Ed Byrne – Sun 24 Apr at 8pm

ELO Again – Wed 27 Apr at 7.30pm

On Broadway - Sat 30 Apr at 1pm & 6.30pm