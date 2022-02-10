After an amazing response to his first website launch of his clothing range, up and coming fashion designer Ross from Lancashire will wow his home town once again, by bringing a new catwalk to the Food and Drinks Festival.

He has brought together professionals from across Lancashire including Debbie Lyn of Miss Slay MUA, head makeup, sponsored by Northern Lashes Ltd, Sharon Coupe who takes all the photographs, Medina Adam, scouted model, the stunning face of Lancashire Fashion Festival and Kingfisher Couture, down to KT Boutique, Chorley, who finish all outfits with stunning styling from the owner.

Self-taught Ross said: "I am proudly launching our first show as part of Lancashire music, Lifestyle, Food and drink festival, 30th April-2nd May at The the Great Harwood showground, celebrating all things Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire Festival promises something for everyone.

"We have scouts from a leading talent agency, scouting talent from our show, from models, to designers, making Lancashire Fashion Festival, truly influential.

"I really want to showcase who I am and what my company Kingfisher Couture is."

Ross and his team are also inviting the public to be part of Lancashire's newest catwalk, introducing themselves as Kingfisher Productions, where you can meet the team, have professional face-painting, photography, makeup, and learn about future events.

Admitting he fell in with the wrong crowd when he was younger and was also diagnosed with HIV 11 years ago, which he describes as "life-defining" and the pivotal point in turning his life round, he continued: "I owed it to myself and my loved ones around me to embrace who and what I was and let everyone see the Ross I wanted to be.

Ross perfecting his work.

"I have always been creative, love fashion, trends and the glamour. So I decided to put my creative energy into “Kingfisher Couture.

"Kingfisher productions is a vision of mine that has come into reality. We are revolutionary, creative, young and exiting.

"Collectively, we are breaking down barriers. We are inclusive of all cultural backgrounds, genders, sizes, abilities and disabilities. No one should ever feel left out.

"According to legend, a Kingfisher was renowned for being the first bird of Noah's Ark. It lead the way to a safe path. It was bold and brave. Kingfishers are leaders, bright, colourful and beautiful. That is what all my team members are. I am immensely proud of us all and what we have achieved within a very short space of time."

Adding the finishing touches to one of the models.

Live performers, fun fairs, car shows and more will be packed into the free event on the bank holiday weekend.

The catwalk production will take place, Bank Holiday Sunday, May 1st which is set to showcase spring/summer fashion and talent.

Business' can enter on to catwalk by contacting [email protected].

One of the models who will be gracing the catwalk at the May festival.