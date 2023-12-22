News you can trust since 1886
What has been the best thing about 2023 according to Lancashire folk (cloned)

We asked our readers what they have enjoyed about 2023.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Blackpool's New Year's Eve fireworks display is still on - picture Greg Wolstenholme Photography for VisitBlackpoolBlackpool's New Year's Eve fireworks display is still on - picture Greg Wolstenholme Photography for VisitBlackpool
Blackpool's New Year's Eve fireworks display is still on - picture Greg Wolstenholme Photography for VisitBlackpool

From new babies to new houses - our readers have shared lots of positive things that have happened over the last year.

Some have found a new outlook on life, or experienced a life-changing event.

One woman from Blackpool said she is grateful to still be alive.

Janet Townsend said: "I was given 4 days back in February. Every day is a blessing for me. I’m so immensely grateful to the oncologist and oncology staff at Blackpool Vic, my family ( this includes my church) and friends for keeping me going along my cancer journey and treatments so far."

Babies born in 2023

Angie Yates has had a little boy, and has enjoyed seeing her other two boys become big brothers.

Paula Michelle Bibby said that having twins was her highlight.

Lytham Festival was a highlight

Some have met celebrities or enjoyed watching their favourite bands in concert.

Lytham Festival was a popular highlight, with Lancashire people saying they were happy to see Motley Crue and Jamiraquai.

Lisa-Marie Natalie Tempany said she finally met Leona Lewis after all these years.

Holidays and volunteering trips

Lots of you have been away in 2023. Kelly Roberts went away for an 'amazing adventure to Austria with 24 Cub Scouts and a fantastic group of adult volunteers'.

Burnley won the championship

Some cite sporting achievements as something they will remember about 2023. Catherine Stagg said her highlight is Burnley winning the championship at Blackburn UTC.

