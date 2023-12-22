What has been the best thing about 2023 according to Lancashire folk (cloned)
We asked our readers what they have enjoyed about 2023.
From new babies to new houses - our readers have shared lots of positive things that have happened over the last year.
Some have found a new outlook on life, or experienced a life-changing event.
One woman from Blackpool said she is grateful to still be alive.
Janet Townsend said: "I was given 4 days back in February. Every day is a blessing for me. I’m so immensely grateful to the oncologist and oncology staff at Blackpool Vic, my family ( this includes my church) and friends for keeping me going along my cancer journey and treatments so far."
Babies born in 2023
Angie Yates has had a little boy, and has enjoyed seeing her other two boys become big brothers.
Paula Michelle Bibby said that having twins was her highlight.
Lytham Festival was a highlight
Some have met celebrities or enjoyed watching their favourite bands in concert.
Lytham Festival was a popular highlight, with Lancashire people saying they were happy to see Motley Crue and Jamiraquai.
Lisa-Marie Natalie Tempany said she finally met Leona Lewis after all these years.
Holidays and volunteering trips
Lots of you have been away in 2023. Kelly Roberts went away for an 'amazing adventure to Austria with 24 Cub Scouts and a fantastic group of adult volunteers'.