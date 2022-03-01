Approximately 2,000 trees and hedges were given away to residents at the event held at Runshaw College, Euxton Lane after signing up for a free tree via the council’s website.

Species being given away at the event which was held last Saturday from 8am until 2pm included crab apple, rowan, silver birch and holly, as well as native mixed hedgerow and were accompanied with planting advice.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said: “Involving and engaging with residents is a priority within our Climate Change programme.

Chorley residents collecting their free tree from Councillor Alistair Bradley - Leader of Chorley Council (second from right) and Councillor Mark Clifford - Champion for Environment and Green Space (left)

"The tree giveaway events are just one of the ways that everyone can get involved with planting and helping improve biodiversity. It’s also another step towards the target of 116k trees being planted in the Borough by 2025.”

So far 57,340 have been planted in the borough since November 2019, with plans for further planting at sites in Yarrow Valley, enhancing public open spaces across the borough and working with private landowners and schools in the coming months and years.

The tree giveaways are just a part of the council’s work to tackle climate change and they are currently running a public consultation on their Climate Change Strategy which outlines priorities and objectives towards Chorley becoming carbon neutral by 2030, some of these include work to deliver an increase in the biodiversity of Chorley.

Councillor Bradley added: “We urge everyone to take part in the consultation. Whether you live in, work in or visit Chorley, we want to hear your views on our ambitious climate change strategy and how you think we should deliver climate action within the borough.”

Chorley residents collecting their free tree from the Mayor of Chorley - Councillor Steve Holgate (left) and Councillor Mark Clifford - Champion for Environment and Green Space (right)

Further information on climate change can be found at chorley.gov.uk/climatechange.

Councillor Mark Clifford, Champion for Environment and Green Space (left) and Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council (second left), giving out trees and hedges to Chorley residents