Westwood Primary 'Jingle Bell Jog’ their way to £1,130.54
Pupils and staff from Westwood Primary School in Clayton-le-Woods got into the festive spirit as they completed a Jingle Bell Jog race.
Staff and pupils were decked out in Christmas clothing and jingle bells for the school's third annual Christmas fun run which is organised each year by Westwood’s newly elected school council to generate funds for improving school provisions. They even had a special visitor leading the race in the shape of Santa! The youngest pupils started first, each completing their route with great excitement, running from school, down the trim trail and back again, followed by the Key Stage 2 pupils who had even further to dash by running down the path but continuing on a very steep hill and back down, with Year 5 and 6 even managing two laps!
Sophie Bradey the school's business manager said: "There was lots of staff, parents and grandparents who ran and marshalled this special event and we couldn’t have done it without their help. In total so far we have raised £1,130.54 and Mrs Martin our head teacher and all the staff are simply blown away by the support and generosity we have received from our families."
The money raised will go towards purchasing new books for the school library.