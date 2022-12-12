Staff and pupils were decked out in Christmas clothing and jingle bells for the school's third annual Christmas fun run which is organised each year by Westwood’s newly elected school council to generate funds for improving school provisions. They even had a special visitor leading the race in the shape of Santa! The youngest pupils started first, each completing their route with great excitement, running from school, down the trim trail and back again, followed by the Key Stage 2 pupils who had even further to dash by running down the path but continuing on a very steep hill and back down, with Year 5 and 6 even managing two laps!