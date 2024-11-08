The Mersey Beatles are coming to Blackpool tonight. | submit

One of the world’s best Beatles tribute bands say they “can’t wait to be back” in Lancashire this weekend.

Sixty years ago – as Beatlemania gripped the world – The Beatles made their legendary big screen debut with the classic comedy A Hard Day’s Night.

The iconic 1964 movie and accompanying album perfectly captured John, Paul, George and Ringo at their pop peak.

And to celebrate the 60th anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will play the entire A Hard Day’s Night album – together with a hit-packed collection of Beatlemania classics – at their Blackpool show tonight.

The band have already had sucessful performances in Lytham, Blackburn and Lancaster this year but at last they will be taking to the Blackpool Opera House stage and tickets are still available here.

Who are the Mersey Beatles?

Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the legendary venue.

Since leaving The Cavern, the band –Mark Bloor (John),Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times over.

The Mersey Beatles’ unforgettable live shows have won legions of fans including John Lennon’s own family and The British Beatles Fan Club who rate them as "the best Beatles tribute band”.

What can we expect from their Blackpool show?

The Mersey Beatles will take the audience on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper, a walk down Abbey Road and celebrate the Fab Four’s later work such as Revoution, Get Back and Hey Jude.

On stage the band, who this year tour the UK, Ireland, Europe, USA and Australia, exude the inner and outer spirit of the real thing, from the costumes, instruments, Scouse charm and, of course, that unmistakable era-defining Mersey Beat.

The Mersey Beatles perfrorming at The Cavern Club in Liverpool. | submit

What have the band said aboout their Lancashire show?

Steven said:“We had an incredible show at the Opera House last year and we can’t wait to be back on November 8.It’s going to be a brilliant night when we will be celebrating 60 years of A Hard Day’s Night.

“The album is one of The Beatles’ very best and one which captured them at the peak of their pop powers and we can’t wait to play it in full. Not only does the album feature such massive hits as Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night and And I Love Her, but some real fan favourites such as I’m Happy Just To Dance With You and Any Time At All.

“It’s going to be an incredible show and one we know Beatles’ fans will love!”

Mark added: “Together with the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day’s Night this year is the 25thanniversary of The Mersey Beatles – so it’s a double celebration.

“As well as the full A Hard Day’s Night album we will be playing another 25 Beatles classics – covering the hits of Beatlemania to Sgt Pepper and Abbey Road – so there will be something for everyone.

“So… get your tickets now as it’s going to be a great night in Blackpool!”