Wellbeing and fun at Cultural and Community Event
Progress Housing Group held its Cultural and Community Event at Leyland Methodist Church Hall, inviting people to share their stories and talents from around the world.
From carnival dancing and tasty treats, to balloon making and calm meditation, there were plenty of exciting things to watch and try.
Pink Vintage, Rhythm Carnival Dance Troupe, Chorley Cakes Ceilidh Band, KTB Music, Catherine Sullivan, and Fuse entertained guests with their musical and dance talents.
Councillor Jane Bell read some of her children’s stories, Purpose Wellbeing delivered mindful yoga and relaxation sessions, and Preston Meditation led a seated meditation session.
There was also an opportunity to take a selfie while wearing a vibrant Caribbean Carnival headdress.Some of the Group’s tenants also got involved, discussing the importance of removing stereotyping through the Stop Social Housing Stigma group, taking people down memory lane, and showcasing model airplanes.
Other stalls included Preston Black History Group, Red Rose Recovery, SLEAP, No Whispers CIC, Cloverleaf Advocacy, Radio Leyland and Lancashire Positive Minds.
Progress Futures also had a stall, providing information on free training, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities.
Sam Beattie, Progress Housing Group’s Customer Voice Officer, said: “It was great to see everyone come together at Leyland Methodist Church to celebrate our diverse community with all the activities and support it has to offer.“It meant a lot to us to hear everyone’s stories, experience new things, and try different foods.“We are proud of our community and grateful for everyone’s support, especially our tenants and colleagues who gave up their time to share their passions.”