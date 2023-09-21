News you can trust since 1886
Wellbeing and fun at Cultural and Community Event

Social housing tenants, local residents, community groups and musicians came together to celebrate Lancashire’s vibrant and diverse culture.
By Natalie WalkerContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Progress Housing Group held its Cultural and Community Event at Leyland Methodist Church Hall, inviting people to share their stories and talents from around the world.

From carnival dancing and tasty treats, to balloon making and calm meditation, there were plenty of exciting things to watch and try.

Pink Vintage, Rhythm Carnival Dance Troupe, Chorley Cakes Ceilidh Band, KTB Music, Catherine Sullivan, and Fuse entertained guests with their musical and dance talents.

Progress Housing Group held its Cultural and Community Event at Leyland Methodist Church Hall, food from around the world. Photo: Paul Heyes and Progress Housing GroupProgress Housing Group held its Cultural and Community Event at Leyland Methodist Church Hall, food from around the world. Photo: Paul Heyes and Progress Housing Group
Councillor Jane Bell read some of her children’s stories, Purpose Wellbeing delivered mindful yoga and relaxation sessions, and Preston Meditation led a seated meditation session.

There was also an opportunity to take a selfie while wearing a vibrant Caribbean Carnival headdress.Some of the Group’s tenants also got involved, discussing the importance of removing stereotyping through the Stop Social Housing Stigma group, taking people down memory lane, and showcasing model airplanes.

Other stalls included Preston Black History Group, Red Rose Recovery, SLEAP, No Whispers CIC, Cloverleaf Advocacy, Radio Leyland and Lancashire Positive Minds.

Progress Futures also had a stall, providing information on free training, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities.

A member of SLEAP trying on a Caribbean headdress. Photo Paul Heyes and Progress Housing GroupA member of SLEAP trying on a Caribbean headdress. Photo Paul Heyes and Progress Housing Group
A member of SLEAP trying on a Caribbean headdress. Photo Paul Heyes and Progress Housing Group

Sam Beattie, Progress Housing Group’s Customer Voice Officer, said: “It was great to see everyone come together at Leyland Methodist Church to celebrate our diverse community with all the activities and support it has to offer.“It meant a lot to us to hear everyone’s stories, experience new things, and try different foods.“We are proud of our community and grateful for everyone’s support, especially our tenants and colleagues who gave up their time to share their passions.”

