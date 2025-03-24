Well-wishers decked in red line streets to pay respects as 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson is laid to rest

Ten-year-old Poppy, who played for Morecambe Girls as well as Kendal United U12 girls’ team, died after being struck by a car during a football training session at Kendal Rugby Club earlier this month.

She had her heart set on becoming a professional footballer like her idols Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Kobbie Mainoo and Lionel Messi.

Poppy’s family had asked well-wishers to “line the streets to create sea of love” as the funeral cortege passed through Kendal town centre on its way to Kendal Parish Church.

And to “honour Poppy’s bright, football-filled spirit” they also asked mourners to wear something red – the colour of Poppy’s favourite football team, Manchester United – or any football shirt.

Poppy’s coffin sported an artist's impression of the youngster, with a football by her side, in a poppy field looking towards Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground.

Her parents Ben and Clare, and seven-year-old brother Edward, joined other family members and friends in the congregation at Kendal Parish Church .

Also in attendance were players and officials from local junior football teams, with many wearing Manchester United shirts with the number 10 and Poppy on the back.

During the service, tributes were read out by Poppy’s parents, her headteacher at Old Hutton CE Primary School Nick Turley, and one of her local football coaches, Corey Smith.

Classmates from the school’s choir sang a pop medley for the congregation in her honour.

Other music played was Anna Kendrick’s Get Back Up Again from The Trolls movie soundtrack, Can You Die From A Broken Heart? by Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne, and the service’s closing tune Beautiful Things by Benson Boone.

On the front of the order of service was a photograph of Poppy playing football with the accompanying message "Dare To Dream".

Later, hundreds applauded as the funeral procession made its way through the town centre.

A private burial followed.

Poppy’s family had earlier thanked the community for their support in recent weeks.

"Over these impossibly tough weeks, your kindness, through messages, hugs, and quiet acts of support, has kept us standing,” they said.

"To see our community, and even strangers afar, wrap around us like this...there are no words.

"But please know that your love has been our light in these very difficult and tragic times.”

A Lancaster man, 40, was arrested and released under investigation after the incident on March 5.

A fundraiser set up by two of Poppy’s uncles has so far raised almost £50,000, with all money going towards supporting the funding of Poppy's memorial, as well as supporting grassroots football teams across the UK.

To donate to Poppy's fundraiser, visit the Go Fund Me page online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-poppy-atkinson-a-rising-football-star

1 . Funeral of Poppy Atkinson The hearse carrying the coffin of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson makes its way to Kendal Parish Church ahead of her funeral service. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Funeral of Poppy Atkinson The hearse carrying the coffin of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson makes its way to Kendal Parish Church ahead of her funeral service. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Funeral of Poppy Atkinson The order of service for the funeral of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson is displayed through a car window. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales