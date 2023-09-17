News you can trust since 1886
Weird, wacky and wonderful pictures from the second Longridge Soapbox Derby race in support of St Catherine’s Hospice

These were the scenes at the second Longridge Soapbox Derby today (Sunday 17 September, 2023)
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 17th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST

The ‘not to be missed’ Longridge event returned to the town.

Thousands of spectators came from all over the Ribble Valley and beyond to cheer on the weird, wacky and wonderful SoapBox entrants, who can enjoy watching carefully crafted karts being hurtled down a track which will consist of chicanes, jumps, water features and more.

This is the second year for Longridge SoapBox Derby and saw a racetrack being built down Berry Lane for the enjoyment of families near and far. There was food, music, entertainment picnic facilities and, above all, the race teams.

These were the scenes at the event.

The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge. 6-year-old Jayden Simpson.

1. The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge. 6-year-old Jayden Simpson.

The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge. 6-year-old Jayden Simpson. Photo: Daniel Martino

The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge. Stage Door Youth Theatre.

2. The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge. Stage Door Youth Theatre.

The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge. Stage Door Youth Theatre. Photo: Daniel Martino

The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge. the Bees Knees.

3. The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge. the Bees Knees.

The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge. the Bees Knees. Photo: Daniel Martino

The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge

4. The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge

The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge Photo: Daniel Martino

