These were the scenes at the second Longridge Soapbox Derby today (Sunday 17 September, 2023)

The ‘not to be missed’ Longridge event returned to the town.

Thousands of spectators came from all over the Ribble Valley and beyond to cheer on the weird, wacky and wonderful SoapBox entrants, who can enjoy watching carefully crafted karts being hurtled down a track which will consist of chicanes, jumps, water features and more.

This is the second year for Longridge SoapBox Derby and saw a racetrack being built down Berry Lane for the enjoyment of families near and far. There was food, music, entertainment picnic facilities and, above all, the race teams.

These were the scenes at the event.

