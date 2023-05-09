Isobel Grieve, a recruitment company director, manged to lose the weight thanks to local personal training gym, Pro-Fit, which says it is transforming how Prestonians approach their health and fitness regime.

Isobel, who suffers with endometriosis (a long term condition affecting the womb lining), met Pro-Fit personal trainer Ally Higham in 2020, and now hopes to inspire people who may be in a similar position.

Isobel said: “I started to train with Pro-Fit as I wanted to lose weight, I was working long hours, not moving enough, socialising too with food and drink and got into bad habits. I also needed a training regime that would allow me to see results, but not aggravate my endometriosis as I had found it could really limit what I can do.

Isobel Grieve from Preston has lost over six stone in eighten months after training with a Pro-Fit personal trainer.

“Ally is the best thing that ever happened to me! I’m six stone lighter, healthier and happier than I’ve ever been. I’d had a tough couple of years being unwell and needed a PT who understood my body and the flexibility I might need… Ally absolutely did and I quickly started to see results.

“I felt by working with a personal trainer I would be a lot more accountable than going it alone at the gym. But just two weeks after starting we were thrown into lockdown so the emphasis was even more on me, however Ally was there every step of the way, she did two or three classes a day... and supported me on the phone whenever I needed her. We really focused on strength training as this is what my body responded well to, with a quick cardio finisher at the end.”

Having reached her final goal last year, Isobel commented: “I couldn’t be happier. But I haven’t stopped there.

“It’s a lot more than just the number on the scale. I have gained muscle, lost fat and can achieve so much in the gym – things I never thought I would.

The 35-year-old found a training programme which did not aggravate her endometriosi, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other place

“I look at others around me in the gym who are slimmer and fitter and can’t believe I am keeping up with them in classes but I absolutely love it, it is a huge part of my life now and that will remain.”

Pro-Fit opened its first gym in Preston last Autumn and this has allowed Isobel to step up her training ahead of her wedding this Summer.

As well as attending personal training sessions with Ally, Isobel has begun group sessions too, hoping to keep on track for feeling confident in her wedding dress.

Isobel with trainer Ally Higham at Pro-Fit Preston.

Isobel added: “I have found all of the trainers so supportive, they are truly like a family who give you 1:2:1 advice during classes and sessions and they have a true interest in you.

“Nobody there is judged, we are celebrated for achieving what is important to us no matter how big or small. I would honestly feel lost without it as it gives me structure and allows me to keep focused on all goals in life, not just fitness ones but also work and personal goals.

“I would recommend the gym to anyone, no matter your fitness background or what your goals are… it’s one big community working together.”

For more information on Pro-Fit and to find out more about its 28 Day Challenge visit https://www.pro-fitpersonaltraining.co.uk/28

