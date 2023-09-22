Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to experts at the MET Office, after a few showers continuing into this (Friday) evening, most areas across the North West will become dry overnight with clear periods.

It will be getting chillier though, with a minimum of 4°C and maybe some frost in prone locations.

Saturday

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coastal areas can expect gales this weekend, according to the MET Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a chilly start, it will be a bright morning with sunny periods on Saturday.

The MET Office says: “Probably turning cloudier through the afternoon but staying mostly bright with sunny intervals. Light winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C.”

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

On Sunday it’s likely to be windy with the rain making a come back.

It will be heavy at times with wind close to gale force on coasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will die-down on Monday when it gets brighter. There will be sunshine and showers on Tuesday and it will feel warmer.

After Tuesday

Many areas will see a mixture of sunshine and showers on Tuesday, but thereafter, it’s a changeable and unsettled picture for most of the UK, with further low pressure areas tracking towards the UK.

These systems could bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the UK, with the wettest and windiest weather more likely farther north and west.

According to the MET Office, temperatures are likely to be generally above average.

Flood warnings