Loyal Morecambe fans came out in force this week in an amazing show of strength and solidarity in the face of major uncertainty around the future of their club.

Hundreds of Shrimps fans queued for hours to buy the newly-released 2025/26 kit – knowing their beloved team may never get the chance to wear it.

As things stand, Morecambe are suspended from the National League and scheduled fixtures with Boston United, Brackley Town and Scunthorpe United have been postponed after the club failed to comply with league regulations.

The embargo will remain in place until August 20 when the National League’s compliance and licensing committee will meet once again amid a warning the Shrimps could face further sanctions.

Morecambe fan Anthony Sparks with a new shirt for himself and his five-year-old grandson.

Current owner Jason Whittingham initially put the club up for sale three years ago and a rescue deal appeared to have moved a step closer earlier when it was confirmed sports investment group Panjab Warriors had entered into talks about a possible takeover almost 12 months ago.

However, their attempts to finalise an agreement have been continually frustrated and the situation has now reached breaking point amid calls from local MPs, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, government ministers and key figures from within the world of football for a resolution to be found and a sale to be completed.

Panjab Warriors released a joint statement with the Minority Shareholders Action Group last week suggesting the club’s academy operations would end on Friday and stated the doors could be locked on Monday with all football operations coming to an end due to a lack of funding.

However, despite not being paid in full for almost nine weeks, several figures within the Morecambe set-up remain at work and although there remains concern over the Shrimps’ long-term future, there is a determination to ensure everything is ready to go should a takeover deal be completed over the next fortnight.

James Rankin with his new shirt.

Meanwhile, supporters expressed their fears this week after a pop-up shop opened its doors in the former Beach Cafe on the prom selling the 2025/26 kit.

Around 700 people bought merchandise on the first day of sale on Tuesday, with staff estimating four months’ worth of stock – more than 1,400 items – was sold in the first 24 hours.

One Morecambe FC staff member, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was insane, the support we have had from the community has been unbelievable and it shows how much the club means to the town.

"People were queuing from 3.30pm for the shop opening at 6pm to make sure they got a shirt.

James Reid, right, with son Jamie, left, who are from Scotland, wanted to show support for the stuggling club.

"The support from throughout the football community has been fantastic as well.”

The club employee added that the situation was having “a massive impact” on everyone involved.

"We’ve got over 200 employees at the club,” he said. “Staff don’t know what to do.

"There are a lot of loyal staff who have been there for a long time. People don’t want to leave.”

Morecambe fan Keegan Cookson.

Although the numbers were lower on Wednesday, a steady stream of supporters still arrived at the pop-up – provided free by Lancaster City Council – to buy shirts, scarves and training kit throughout the day, with more expected on Thursday when the shop is open for the final time until 3pm.

Grandad Anthony Sparks had bought shirts for himself, his son-in-law and his five-year-old grandson, who has already become a big Shrimps fan.

The 75-year-old from Lancaster said he’d been a season ticket holder for nearly 25 years and was “gutted” at the current situation.

"I have got my season ticket but I can’t get into the ground,” he said. “We are being messed about and we just don’t know what is going to happen.

"I have supported Morecambe all my life, it’s just gutting.”

Fellow season ticket holder James Rankin from Halton moved to the area to be nearer his beloved Shrimps.

Carl Sewell, director of Terrace, who supply the Morecambe FC football kits.

"I moved up here from Watford in 2004 because of the club,” he said.

"I went home and away for a number of years in the Conference days and then in the football league and I still go to all home games and 10 to 12 aways.

"It’s been haunting me to think we might not be there in a couple of weeks’ time unless something miraculous happens.

"To follow a club home and away for over 20 years, all the friends I have made, you live and breathe the club, it makes or breaks your mood...it’s a hard prospect to take, it’ll leave a big hole.”

James joined the queue for a shirt on Tuesday evening but had to give up after an hour and return home to his family, but returned on Wednesday to buy “whatever was left”.

"To think that less than three years ago we were in League 1 and now we are potentially never playing again...it’s not a day any football fan thinks will happen,” he added.

"For it to happen to you is horrendous.”

Teenager Keegan Cookson said he is trying to remain hopeful that the club he has supported since he was nine will be saved.

"My dad brought me up supporting Morecambe,” the 14-year-old said.

"It’s not looking great but I keep hope that the club will be saved.

"The club means a lot to me, I have many happy memories and when I first heard the news I was absolutely devastated.

"I still have a little bit of hope but it’s hard.”

Keegan said he will go to the match at Bury on Saturday after the club offered Morecambe fans the chance to attend their NPL West match with Newcastle Town for free as a show of solidarity by a fellow Lancashire club that has previously faced financial devastation itself.

“They know what we are going through so it will be emotional,” Keegan added.

Further expressions of support came from a father and son from Scotland who joined locals in the queue for shirts.

The Motherwell season ticket holders said their own club had gone through a difficult period in the past and they wanted to show solidarity with Morecambe fans.

They travelled to the town as they passed through on their way from a holiday in Chester.

"We saw on the news what was happening here,” Jamie Reid said, holding his newly purchased Shrimps away top. “We are massive football fans and I hate to see a club go through something like this.”

His dad James added: “It just seems a massive shame. We went past the stadium and it looks like a ghost town. We have seen Motherwell have problems before and we just wanted to show our support.”

The pop-up shop was set up by kit and technical partner Terrace after consulting with fans and the Shrimps Trust.

The firm have been supplying Morecambe’s kit for three seasons, and stock had already been delivered for the coming season 12 weeks ago – long before the state of affairs had reached crisis point.

Terrace director Carl Sewell said it was a difficult decision to make whether they sold the kit – weighing up the feelings of club staff with calls from fans wanting to buy it, as well as their own financial situation, having potentially unsold kit sitting in a warehouse.

"We had invested a lot of money in it and there were calls from fans that wanted to buy it,” he said.

"We didn’t release it at first in solidarity with the club staff not being paid.

"But we consulted with fans and the trust and in the end the pop-up shop was opened. Lancaster City Council gave us the location free of charge and it has been the most perfect location.

"Sales have gone above and beyond expectation. Stock we had in would normally have lasted until October but it sold out in four hours.

"It means everything to the fans – it’s their club shirt and they see Terrace as part of the Morecambe family.

"It’s been really humbling, I’m a bit lost for words.”