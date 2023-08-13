We asked Lancashire folk what their favourite-flavoured crisps were - this is what they said
Walkers crisps has joined forces with Pizza Hut to launch some new crisp flavours – so we asked Lancashire folk what their favourite flavours were.
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 14:37 BST
New flavours being introduced - as a result of this tasty partnership - include the Pepperoni Feast and Texan BBQ Pizzas in ridged crisp form, for the first time ever.
Everyone has the their own favourite flavour when it comes to crisps – and these were some of the top choices from people across our area.
Some of the flavours are no longer being made, such as the tomato sauce flavour, but memories of them linger on!
