These two women have started a business to help self-employed women from across the UK, achieve their business goals!

Two Lancashire businesswomen have been praised for helping a musician release her debut album.

Gaby Marsden and Ali King from Clitheroe are founders of The Goals Gals and have been working with singer Poppy Rose for almost four years to help her achieve her business goals now she has found success as her first album I'M READY NOW is out now.

Gaby and Ali recently launched The Goals Gals intending to help some of the 1.62 million self-employed women in the UK reach their business goals.

The business came to fruition after they recognised that most members from across the country were like Poppy and benefited mainly from having support in achieving their business goals.

Gaby and Ali, founders of The Goals Gals.

Gaby said: "We are so excited that Poppy has managed to produce an album and can't wait to listen.

“It was because of women like Poppy that we decided to start The Goals Gals as we found that there were so many women running businesses, with loads of ideas of how to scale up and grow but struggling to make time for it.

"The Goals Gals help those women carve out time each week to focus on their own goals and have the chance to report back to other members, which helps them stay on track.

“We also offer virtual co-working, training, and events. We hope that as we grow we'll see more of our members have success, like Poppy, whatever their business."

It's not only other women who have helped Poppy Rose to reach this point; obviously, other musicians have played a big part.

The album cover for Poppy's debut album, 'I'm Ready Now'.

Poppy has taken inspiration for the album from artists like Vance Joy, Kina Grannis, and Lewis Watson and has curated an album that encapsulates her journey into adulthood.

From tales of her time as a 19-year-old living in Berlin, to her evolving relationship with herself and the world around her, "I'm Ready Now" is a collection of Poppy's most cherished songs.

Poppy is no stranger to the stage and has played over 100 shows across Europe, while her song, 'I Love My Body', was featured on BBC Introducing and in several choir, theatre, and dance performances across the world.

Giving credit to the support from Abi and Gabi, Poppy said: "I've been performing for years and always wanted to create an album.

“I think that I would've done it eventually but with the support of Ali and Gaby I feel I got to where I wanted to be much quicker.

“Each week I join other women in business for an hour-long accountability call and that really helped, speaking my goals out loud to a group of people really helped them come to fruition.”