UFO filmed next to BAE Lancashire site during Warton house fire, UCLan professor gives opinion
and live on Freeview channel 276
The mysterious object was filmed zipping through the sky as firefighters battled a raging house fire in Lancashire.
It was captured on camera as residents filmed the blaze in Mill Lane, Warton - next to BAE - at 6.30am on November 18, 2022.
In the video - at 23 seconds - a white object is seen darting through the sky at incredible speed. Blink and you'll miss it.
The footage has intrigued those who question whether we are alone in the universe - but is the mysterious object really evidence for visitors from another world?
We wanted answers, and we knew exactly who to ask.