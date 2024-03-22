Watch this video to have a look around a Lancashire home that could be yours for £1!
Lancashire based married couple Jennifer and David Matthews, both 51, are raffling off a property they own in Skelmersdale to help those struggling to get on the property ladder.
The raffle is open to anyone, with each ticket costing just £1 and you can buy as many as you want up until the raffle's close on May 11.
In the video above, they show you some of the highlights of the property, which recently underwent a full renovation, and that includes footage of the lounge, kitchen, office space, and the upstairs.
Unfortunately the footage cannot show the exterior of the house, and the extact address can not be revealed, due to trouble the couple had the last time they raffled off a home, as Jennifer outlines in this article here.
