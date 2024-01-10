Watch this: Super-fit firefighter attempts Guinness World Record for weightlifting at Lancashire gym
Watch a video as Lancashire firefighter attempts the Guinness World Record for the most weight lifted in a 24-hour period.
Glen Bailey, 42, set out to break a world record for the most weight deadlifted in 24 hours. The industrial firefighter, who works an on-call firefighter with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at Darwen Fire Station, speaks to Shots TV about how he balances Strongman training with work and family life.
Glen attempted to lift a total of 600,000 kg (944 stone) in bouts of 60kg each time - amounting to some 12,000 reps in total.
As well as aiming for the Guinness World Record, he has also carried out the challenge to help The Fire Fighters Charity.
“(It does) great work helping to support firefighters both past and present as well as their families by providing a broad range of health and wellbeing services. I know people that have had support, particularly in my industrial role." Watch the full film at this link.