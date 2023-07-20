News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Watch the moment this resident caught an extra special surprise visitor on his Ring Doorbell

Jed Winstanley had mixed emotions about the unusual guest caught in his garden.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:36 BST

Jed Winstanley had mixed emotions about the unusual guest caught in his garden.

Footage of a deer has been captured on a Goosnargh man’s Ring Doorbell from late Monday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The surprise visitor can be seen noseying around Jed’s garden, where he says the deer are notorious for eating his flowers.

Caught red-hooved.Caught red-hooved.
Caught red-hooved.
Most Popular

Jed also said that the deer and it’s young ones can sometimes be seentogether in the garden of his Goosnargh property.

When asked how he felt about the large guests, he said: “I have several videos of the deer, including some of mother and son together. I have mixed emotions, we feel very privileged that they appear most days, but they do eat the flowers in the garden.”

Related topics:Goosnargh