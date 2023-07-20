Watch the moment this resident caught an extra special surprise visitor on his Ring Doorbell

Jed Winstanley had mixed emotions about the unusual guest caught in his garden.

Footage of a deer has been captured on a Goosnargh man’s Ring Doorbell from late Monday night.

The surprise visitor can be seen noseying around Jed’s garden, where he says the deer are notorious for eating his flowers.

Caught red-hooved.

Jed also said that the deer and it’s young ones can sometimes be seentogether in the garden of his Goosnargh property.