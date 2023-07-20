Watch the moment this resident caught an extra special surprise visitor on his Ring Doorbell
Jed Winstanley had mixed emotions about the unusual guest caught in his garden.
Footage of a deer has been captured on a Goosnargh man’s Ring Doorbell from late Monday night.
The surprise visitor can be seen noseying around Jed’s garden, where he says the deer are notorious for eating his flowers.
Jed also said that the deer and it’s young ones can sometimes be seentogether in the garden of his Goosnargh property.
When asked how he felt about the large guests, he said: “I have several videos of the deer, including some of mother and son together. I have mixed emotions, we feel very privileged that they appear most days, but they do eat the flowers in the garden.”