The Pink Link 2022 Christmas Regional, held at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green and sponsored by Flamingo car finance, saw entrepreneurs and business leaders gather to network ahead of the festive season – and enjoy a turkey dinner and some mince pies.

Speakers included Tanya Bardsley, who is married to footballer Phil Bardsley, and an original cast member of the Real Housewives of Cheshire. Tanya was diagnosed with ADHD after being treated for depression and anxiety for years and she spoke movingly of her experience of being misdiagnosed. Now an advocate for mental health, she recently filmed an ITV documentary which aired this autumn; Tanya Bardley: Me and ADHD. She will also appear in the ‘Housewives’ Christmas special. She said: “It’s really exciting to meet lots of woman that are in business. Coral’s (Pink Link founder) has done an amazing job. I’m talking about how I manage my businesses with lots of kids and ADHD.””

Also speaking was Irish former model and actress Layla Flaherty, founder of Urban Paws UK, who switched the celebrity spotlight from herself to her four-legged clients. She works as agent for animals for luxury brands and high street names. Her pet clients have ‘walked’ for high fashion labels like Burberry and Gucci and appeared in videos for Rihanna and Little Mix. She said: I accidentally got into this business, it was a case of curiosity, passion, love of animals and persistence. The more people, say I was crazy – the more I wanted to pursue it. No two days are the same, I can have a booking in the morning for a snail, in the afternoon for a snake and in the evening for an eagle.”

Tanya Bardsley at Pink Link Christmas Regional 2022

The event was organised by Pink Link, an organisation founded by Coral Horn which provides networking events and conferences where women can come together to connect, be supported, share knowledge and gain business. She said: “The noise in the background, that's what happens when you get 160 women in the room!”

Pink Link is holding a even for International Women’s Day on March 8 at Preston North End.

(With thanks to Content Creators Blackpool for the video clips)

Layla Flaherty

