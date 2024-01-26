Watch behind the scenes inside Blackpool Pleasure Beach workshops as technicians prepare for 2024 season
A new 12 minute video takes a detailed look inside the workshops at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
The exclusive show includes interviews with some of the talented artists and skilled engineers, as they prepare for the 2024 season at one of the UK's favourite leisure parks.
It looks and sounds unusually quiet at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in January, but behind the scenes is a hive of activity as the park prepares to re-open for the 2024 season in March.
The short documentary is now available to watch for free, on Shots TV, at this link.