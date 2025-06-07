Watch as the wet weather doesn't dampen spirits at the Blackpool Pride parade

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Jun 2025, 12:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The wet weather didn’t dampen spirits as thousands of people turned out at Blackpool’s seafront to celebrate the annual pride festival parade.

The crowd cheered as an array of rainbow coloured floats and vehicles made their way along the promenade.

Check out this colourful footage as Lancastrians celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice