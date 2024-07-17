Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch as a world cup winning cricketer and broadcaster from Lancashire reacts to being recognised by the University of Central Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Lancashire and England spin bowler Alex Hartley, who now covers the sport for TNT Sports and BBC TV and radio, donned her academic cap and gown to receive an Honorary Fellowship earlier today, Monday.

Born in Blackburn, 30-year-old Alex was awarded the special honour for the significant contribution she has made to cricket and sports broadcasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UCLan

In the above video, Alex, who has just got back from covering the men’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, calls the honour “surreal” as she shares her pride at becoming a UCLan Honorary fellow.

The former Ribblesdale High School pupil also offered her advice to those graduating from UCLan.