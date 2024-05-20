Watch as I attend a show at Co-Op Live and offer my honest opinion of the experience
Last week, I attended The Black Key’s show at Co-op Live, the UK’s newest large concert venue which has been dogged by a series of delays.
The Black Key’s were originally due to perform on April 27 but due to the venue’s delayed opening, they were pushed back by two weeks so when I was finally able to go, I was keen to find out if Co-op Live had been worth the wait...
You can read my full review of my time at Co-Op Live here but in the above video, you can come with me as I give you a quick tour of the arena and offer a summary of my viewpoint.
In the video, you can take a nose at the venue’s facilities - including the main bar and shop, as well as the performance space itself.
You can also find out how much I spent, how easy it was to enter and leave the venue, and get a sense of what the sound quality was like in the performance space.
Have you been to a show at Co-op Live yet? Enter our poll above to tell us what you thought of it.
