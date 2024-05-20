Watch as I attend a show at Co-Op Live and offer my honest opinion of the experience

By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th May 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
I’m a reporter for the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette, watch as I attend a concert at the new Co-op Live and offer my honest opinion of the experience.

Last week, I attended The Black Key’s show at Co-op Live, the UK’s newest large concert venue which has been dogged by a series of delays.

The Black Key’s were originally due to perform on April 27 but due to the venue’s delayed opening, they were pushed back by two weeks so when I was finally able to go, I was keen to find out if Co-op Live had been worth the wait...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Reporter Aimee Seddon pictured at Co-op Live.Reporter Aimee Seddon pictured at Co-op Live.
Reporter Aimee Seddon pictured at Co-op Live.

You can read my full review of my time at Co-Op Live here but in the above video, you can come with me as I give you a quick tour of the arena and offer a summary of my viewpoint.

In the video, you can take a nose at the venue’s facilities - including the main bar and shop, as well as the performance space itself.

You can also find out how much I spent, how easy it was to enter and leave the venue, and get a sense of what the sound quality was like in the performance space.

Have you been to a show at Co-op Live yet? Enter our poll above to tell us what you thought of it.

Related topics:VideoArena

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.