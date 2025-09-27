Emergency Services are on the scene of a large fire in the centre of Blackpool.

The fire is reported to be at the site of the former Carlton Hotel, near the corner of Adelaide Street and Queen Street.

Flames from what is believed to be the site of the former Carlton Hotel. | Submitted

Footage sent to the Blackpool Gazette shows fire crews and police vehicles in attendance.

Flames and smoke can be seen billowing from the roof with an inferno of flames visible through the window.

The surrounding roads are reported to be closed whilst the emergency service deal with the incident.