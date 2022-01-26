Watch as dancers return to Blackpool Tower Ballroom to try out refurbished dance floor

The stunning ballroom reopened yesterday after being closed for three weeks for the most extensive refurbishment of the famous wooden floor in more than 30 years.

Dancers were delighted with the new ultra-smooth finish after a team of floor restoration experts were brought in to break down more than 100 layers of lacquer, before the floor was

sanded down and resealed.

The refurbished ballroom floor at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom is used for the first time by dancers

Kenny Mew, general manager of the Tower, said: "It's amazing, you can see the difference in the floor.

"It looks like a completely brand new floor.

"The oak, the walnut and mahogany stand out now better than they ever have, and we are really proud of it.

Dancers returned to the ballroom on Tuesday, January 25 after a three-week closure

"I see this as the Wembley arena of ballroom dancing."

Dancers Mavis Green and Graham Sillett were delighted by the new-look floor.

Graham said: "We have had so many years of dancing on the old floor. Now it's smooth,it;s brilliant.

"They've done a good job on it."

It is the first time in more than 30 years that the floor has undergone such extensive work

And Mavis added: "It's absolutely beautiful."

The floor is made up of 30,602 individual blocks of oak, mahogany and walnut that were placed together to create the unique design.

The ballroom dates back to 1894 and is known by millions as the home to Strictly Come Dancing’s annual ballroom special.