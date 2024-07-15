Watch as BAFTA winner Steve Pemberton shares his delight at becoming a UCLan Honorary Fellow
Five-time BAFTA award-winning comedian Steve Pemberton, best known for co-creating, co-writing and acting in the hugely popular The League of Gentlemen received an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Central Lancashire last week.
The proud Lancastrian, who was born in Blackburn and raised in Chorley, also co-created and starred in dark comedies Inside No. 9 and Psychoville, both broadcast on the BBC.
Former Saint Michael's Church of England High School pupil Steve, who was recognised for his significant contribution to acting, writing and directing, took to the graduation stage on Friday.
The comedian gained laughs in his acceptance speech for delivering the line “the University of Central Lancashire is a local university for local people” in the character voice of Tubbs Tattsyrup.
In the above video, Steve speaks of his links to UCLan, his pride at becoming an Honorary Fellow, and offers words of wisdom to those graduating.
