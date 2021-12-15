Warton to get 345 new homes and playground in a £1million investment

The Warton housing project will be similar to this artist's impression of another scheme by developers Countryside.

The Beaumont Green development, just off Lytham Road, will include 105 homes which will offer much-needed affordable housing.

It is being built by Countryside, one of the UK’s leading mixed-tenure developers.

The finalisation of the site purchase means Countryside can start to turn the 12.7-hectare site into a sustainable community for local residents, with a range of two, three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached homes, two hectares of public open space and a playground.

A key element of the plans, approved by Fylde Borough Council in January 2021, was a commitment to invest over £1million into the local community.

This includes £650,000 towards local education provision, £375,000 for public transport, £24,000 to the council’s sustainable travel team, and a further £126,000 towards enhancements to Warton village centre.

Mark Hadfield, managing director, Merseyside and Cheshire West, Countryside, said: “We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in our plans for the development site in Warton.

"The site purchase means we will, in the New Year, begin our significant investment in the area, investment that will have a far-reaching impact in the local community.

“Countryside creates sustainable communities and while our business is in building homes, our aim is to enhance the lives of those that live within them and those that neighbour them.

"We look forward to commencing work on site at Beaumont Green and to playing our part in a thriving future for Warton.”