War in Ukraine: How a Lancashire charity has been able to distribute £10m of aid in 12 months

Since February 24, 2022, International Aid Trust, which has bases in Chorley and Hesketh Bank, has mobilised its support, calling on its 32 years experience delivering vital life-saving aid to those who need it most in the country.

In under twelve months, 45 articulated lorries full of aid, with a weight of over 500 tonnes have been sent out.

Unloading in Kharkiv

It takes less than four days for a truck to travel from the charity’s warehouse in Hesketh Bank to their warehouse near Kyiv. From there the aid is quickly distributed to people whose lives have been devastated by the war.

The charity said it has been “overwhelmed” by the generosity of local people – as soon as the Ukraine Emergency Appeal was launched, financial donations and practical aid poured in.

Hundreds of people also volunteered their time, and churches and Rotary clubs set up collection points across the county.

"Wicked act”

Packing the goods

Rev. Bernard Cocker, chief executive and founder of International Aid Trust, said: “The country has suffered so much devastation, many thousands of lives have been lost, both civilians and troops. There was no reason for this wicked act, which has left people living in fear and poverty and made millions of refugees.

"But International Aid Trust has, with your help, been able to respond very quickly, thanks to our wonderful teams on the ground in Ukraine, and our wonderful teams here in the UK. So many of you have been working away to help people you’ve never seen, that’s your heart. God bless you

all, you’ve made this all possible.”

Rebuilding

He added: “Up until now, we’ve been able to identify, collect, sort, pack and distribute over £10 million worth of aid, in less than a year, and that is down to you.

"Our response to the need in Ukraine has only just begun really. Even if the war was to stop tomorrow and Russia was sent back to its own borders, which will happen soon by the way; there will still be a huge rebuilding job to do, so please do continue to help us. Every penny you give, every item of clothing or food or medical supply or generator you donate, gets to the people who need it.”

How to donate