Walton-le-Dale house fire: man in his 60s rushed to Royal Preston Hospital after cooker goes up in flames

A man in his 60s was rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital after cooker caught fire in a Walton-le-Dale house.



North West Ambulance service confirmed that, yesterday, June 13, the man was treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation, before being taken to hospital.

Firefighters were called to the address on Higher Walton Road.

Two fire engines from Preston were called to the house fire in Walton-le-Dale, which firefighters believe was caused by the cooker inside.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue say that firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

They also used a ventilation unite to clear the smoke from the building.

They say there were two casualties at the scene, but that only the man in his 60s was taken to hospital by ambulance.