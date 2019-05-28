Wallace and Gromit in Preston celebrating 30-year anniversary

Movie characters Wallace and Gromit will be in Preston celebrating 30 years since their first film together.

The duo will be making an appearance at St George’s Shopping Centre for photo opportunities.

It is a special year in the history of Wallace and Gromit as the iconic duo celebrate their 30th anniversary.

A Grand Day Out was first aired on November 4, 1989 so 2019 marks a milestone in the history of the Aardman studio.

A spokesman for the event said: “This is in celebration of 30 years of the beloved animation created by Prestonian Nick Park. So, don’t forget your camera, there will be plenty photo opportunities.”

Fans of the films can meet Wallace and Gromit at intervals throughout the day for free on Saturday, June 1 between 10am and 4pm.

Nick Park, who was born in Preston, created the characters that would develop into Wallace and Gromit when he was studying animation at the National Film and Television School in Buckinghamshire.