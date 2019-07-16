Walkers will help to light up Leyland this Christmas

Have your say

Christmas may be months off - but a fund raising walk this weekend will help to light up the town during the festive period.

The Leyland Community Sponsored Walk has become an annual event after first being held two years ago.

Taking place from Burscough Clock to the Leyland Market Man on Sunday, it will raise funds for the Light up Leyland campaign to provide more Christmas lights for the town centre.

The walk has been organised by the Leyland Town Team, who launched the event in 2017 when a 29-strong group of sponsored walkers raised more than £2,000 for the Christmas campaign with a walk from Lytham windmill to Leyland.

The Town Team stepped out on the annual walk last year, trekking the 12-mile walk from Burscough Clock to Leyland Clock.

This year’s walk will head from Burscough to towards Parbold, along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, then along the A5209 through Wrightington and Heskin.

It will head towards Eccleston, to Lydiate Lane, along the B5253 towards Leyland, taking Shaw Brook, through Worden Park, along Towngate and Hough Lane, finishing at the market

man.

The Leyland Town Team was established in early 2013 and is made up from a group of local businesses and community groups.

Last Christmas, the Team signed up Emmerdale actor Danny Miller to turn on Leyland’s Christmas lights.

Danny plays the character Aaron Dingle in the hit ITV soap.

The previous year, Leyland’s lights switch on was performed by Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald.

The town’s Christmas festivities are organised by the Leyland Town Team.

To join in the sponsored walk, contact Martin Carlin of the town team on 07533 5 33075, or visit www.facebook.com/ leylandtownteam.