The famous fashion designer had joined the ‘Nanas Against Fracking’ at the Lancashire protests.

On their Facebook page, a Nanas Against Fracking spokesperson wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we hear that Vivienne has died. An honorary Nana who took us all on a tank to the Prime Minister's house to declare a war on fracking and who joined us at the gates of Preston New Road to dance (Dancing Queen) - she has been a powerhouse, inspiration and fellow Nana and we will mourn the loss of her.”

The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

Vivienne Westwood and the Nanas rode to Number 10 in a tank to declare war on fracking

Dame Vivienne died on Thursday (29 December) “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.

The 81-year-old’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

Dame Vivienne, who was born in Cheshire in 1941, is largely accepted as being responsible for bringing punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream with her eccentric creations. Her designs were regularly worn by high-profile individuals including Dita Von Teese who wore a purple Westwood wedding gown to marry Marilyn Manson, and Princess Eugenie who wore three Westwood designs for various elements of the wedding of William and Kate Middleton.

Vivienne Westwood at the fracking protest in Lancashire in 2018. Photo credit: Jo Catlow-Morris

The statement from her representatives added: “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life.

