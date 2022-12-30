Vivienne Westwood: Lancashire anti-fracking group pay tribute to activist who joined their protests on Preston New Road
An group of anti-fracking nanas have paid tribute to Dame Vivienne Westwood who travelled to Lancashire to join the protests at the Quadrilla site on Preston New Road in 2018.
The famous fashion designer had joined the ‘Nanas Against Fracking’ at the Lancashire protests.
On their Facebook page, a Nanas Against Fracking spokesperson wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we hear that Vivienne has died. An honorary Nana who took us all on a tank to the Prime Minister's house to declare a war on fracking and who joined us at the gates of Preston New Road to dance (Dancing Queen) - she has been a powerhouse, inspiration and fellow Nana and we will mourn the loss of her.”
The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.
Dame Vivienne died on Thursday (29 December) “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.
The 81-year-old’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”
Dame Vivienne, who was born in Cheshire in 1941, is largely accepted as being responsible for bringing punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream with her eccentric creations. Her designs were regularly worn by high-profile individuals including Dita Von Teese who wore a purple Westwood wedding gown to marry Marilyn Manson, and Princess Eugenie who wore three Westwood designs for various elements of the wedding of William and Kate Middleton.
The statement from her representatives added: “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life.
“Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.” It also said that The Vivienne Foundation, a not-for-profit company founded by Dame Vivienne, her sons and grand-daughter in late 2022, will launch next year to “honour, protect and continue the legacy of Vivienne’s life, design and activism”.