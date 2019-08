Taking place at Rivington Terraced Gardens on Saturday, the fun family festival had events and competitions for all, including prizes for the best dressed Viking and the best beard. Those who turned up had the chance to try their hand at archery, axe throwing, hammer toss, Kube (Viking skittles), and the Viking Shield hold strength challenge.

David Hargraves with (L-R) Veronica Hargraves, Keira Butler and Harley Holden

Run for your life! Leza Pressler takes up arms

Ryan Merga taking a drinks break

Charley Wright with baby Einar, Keal and Kaelum

