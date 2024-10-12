Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The iconic reality show Big Brother evicted its first housemate last night and unfortunately it was our Lanchashire lad...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Bradshaw from Blackpool resided in one of the UK’s most famous homes - the Big Brother house for just six days as on Friday night he became the first housemate to be evicted.

The 28-year-old, who works in Marketing and Events, was the bookie’s favourite to be evicted first - largely because of comments he made in his entry VT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before entering the Big Brother house, Ryan told producers: "It's all well and good if you want to use certain pronouns, and I get that, but it gets a bit confusing sometimes with people identifying as a spoon or whatnot." Whether it was his VT comments that meant he received the most votes to be evicted or not, the Blackpool lad was nonetheless the first to get to the chop and members of the public flocked to X, formely known as Twitter, to react to his exit.

However it appears Ryan’s eviction proved to be quite a controversial topic, take a look at what people had to say below.

Big Brother housemate Ryan from Blackpool has been evicted. Credit: ITV | ITV

A lot of people were pleased to see Ryan go

@boothmillard: “ #BBUK I'm not surprised that Ryan was evicted. A nice enough guy, but he was dull and didn't do enough that was memorable”

@mademetoxic: “Boring, don't know why he even went in. #bbuk”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@KCodswallopp: “Not even going watch his interview gl #BBUK”

@sherrybucks: “Ryan's pronouns are "has" and "been". #BBUK”

Sharing an image of a housemate ecstaticly screaming, @putasinghonit: “RYAN HAS BEEN EVICTED. THEIR PRONOUNS ARE GET/OUT #BBUK”

@dreamdoll: “not enough boos for nathan and ryan #bbuk”

@MN456782: “Who's the f*** cheering for Ryan. #bbuk”

Sharing a gif of Eastenders characters laughing, @luisspears: “time to identify ryan as EVICTED #BBUK”

Read More I spoke to soap stars Ellie Leach & Jason Durr ahead of their performances in Cluedo 2 in Blackpool

Others thought it shouldn’t have been him

@khomsi miriam: “Just saying Ryan got robbed he should never have been evicted… #BBUK”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@sofaneilas: “aw poor Ryan bro was judged for his spoon comment on his vt for sure #bbuk - but tbh think he kinda knew it”

@chrisdecharris: “Ryan came across as a really nice fella in the house. Such a shame the woke brigade took such offence to a few harmless comments on his introductory VT. He would have brought some fun and mischief going forward in the house #BBUK

@Poker Faace: “I really wish that the #BBUK audience had the capability of looking past a single comment that was merely an opinion, which everyone is entitled to. Do as I say, not as I do in full swing....”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@malakinow: “i can promise you that such a rare experience like #BBUK would make an individual like Ryan grow and learn the longer he was on it, you'll never get that from Nathan. that's a wasted seat and wasted television. alas, his uneducation in the VT was rightfully his demise.”

@HollowaySimmer: “Fans overreacted massively. All he said was that he didn't understand it. I don't think that's a bad thing to say. The toxic fans have really put me off watching the show. Seeing people throw around the word bigot... Because he said that he didn't understand something? Really?”

@thirlwclls: “would rather have ryan stay and marcello be booted out ….. #BBUK”

What did you make of Ryan’s eviction? Let us know in the comments.