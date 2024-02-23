Video report: New Starbucks will not trample on local cafe's and are 'here for the local community'
Ahead of opening, reporter Lucinda Herbert met with the people in charge of the new store on St Anne's Road West - to put some tricky questions to them.
In the video report, Matt Lawson, the district manager for Café Fortune, tells Lucinda that their new franchise is 'not there to tread on any toes', and that he 'loves the independent [cafes]' too.
Cafe Fortune now have 20 franchises across the Fylde Coast. Their vision is to be a 'local hub that fosters community engagement and creates a positive, safe space for everyone'.
Matt Lawson, district manager for Cafe Fortune, told Blackpool Gazette: "We hope to organise litter picks, beach cleans and charity events for Easter and Christmas. If anyone has any ideas for charitable causes they want us to help, feel free to reach out." Store manager, Kat Jakielska, told Blackpool Gazette: "I want this to be a place for everyone, from elderly people to the young looking for somewhere to gather after college. I love St Anne's and I look forward to making this a welcoming space with a family feel."
The new Starbucks opened on February 22nd, 2024, at Unit 2, The Burlington Centre.
