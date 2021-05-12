Video: 'Covid hero' staff help Burnley care home clinch prestigious award.

The Grove Care Home was named as the Most Companionate Care Home in Lancashire by Global Health and Pharma, an information sharing platform and multi-disciplinary members community.

The award recognises how staff have gone above and beyond their roles as carers to provide friendship, company and support to the 32 residents in their care.

Karen Haslam who is director of Walton Care Ltd, which owns The Grove, hailed the staff as a 'covid heroes.'

Staff at The Grove care home in Burnley were delighted to win the title of Most Companionate Care Home in Lancashire

"It is fantastic that after the year they have been through the team have been recognised for what they do, caring for residents and also their families.

"During covid our residents have effectively been locked in so without the companiate nature of our staff they would have had no-one.

"Staff have turned into work, never missing a beat, and this has resulted in a fantastic team who have shown significant resilience in what has been a very tough time for everyone, care homes especially."

Speaking about the challenges Covid-19 had presented The Grove manager Claire Tighe said they had lost several residents to the virus and this had hit staff hard.

The Grove owner Karen Haslam (right) has praised manager Claire Tighe and her team as 'covid heroes'

She said: "We are like a family here and we care for the residents as if they were our relatives.

"It has been a difficult 12 months so to receive this award recognises all the hard work the girls have done.

"All the residents and staff have now been vaccinated and we are looking to the future to make sure we are working together as a cohesive team and that everyone is happy."

The Most Companionate Awards falls under the social care category of the awards which aims to recognise those who go the extra mile to help and protect the most vulnerable members of society.

Senior carer Julia Mackenzie said the award had boosted the spirits of everyone at The Grove in Rosegrove's Owen Street.