Venue change for BBC Community Heroes Awards after Guild Hall closure

The closure of Preston's Guild Hall complex has prompted a change of venue for the BBC's Community Heroes Awards 2019.

The event, which see heroes who have been nominated by members of the public honoured, will now be held at Blackburn King George's Hall.

Nominees have been shortlisted and will be profiled on the BBC Radio Lancashire Breakfast show over the summer.

The event will be held on Saturday September 14.

John Clayton, Managing Editor at BBC Radio Lancashire, said: "I’m delighted the BBC Radio Lancashire Community Heroes Awards 2019 will be held in Blackburn and look forward to working with the King George’s Hall to put on a fantastic event.



“Our awards ceremony is a great way to honour the people who make us truly proud to be Lancastrian.”

Members of the public can attend the event and tickets will go on sale later this month.

Meanwhile, Preston Council is issuing a call for a new operator for the Guild Hall.

It is seeking proposals for a land deal, lease arrangement for the space which closed on May 30.

The new operator would run the Guild Hall, including the Charter Theatre, Grand Hall, offices and ground floor shops.

