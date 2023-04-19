Van found dumped in Lancaster after police forced to abandon M6 chase from Preston
A van was found dumped in Lancaster after police had to abandon a motorway chase to stop the driver.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 09:29 BST
Lancashire Road Police began trailing the van on the M6 at Preston on Tuesday night, believing it to be being driven by a wanted man.
Officers pursued the vehicle towards Lancaster, but due to the heightened level of risk the driver was willing to take towards members of the public the chase was abandoned.
The van was later located in Lancaster.