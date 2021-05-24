Up to 3,000 attended Free Palestine rally in Preston

Saturday's march and rally on the Flag Market passed off without incident and no arrests.

One of the organisers, Mukhtar Master, said the rally was organised in full consultation with the authorities.

He said: "The number of people that turned out reflected the strength of feeling about what is happening in Palestine."

Mukhtar Master

Mr Master said risk assessments were done and face masks were offered to those who did not wear them, even though there was no compulsion to

do so outdoors.

"It was a covid compliant demonstration," he said.

The rally was part of a worldwide demonstration of feeling against the Israeli/Palestinian conflict.

A ceasefire has now been agreed.