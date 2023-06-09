Outline plans have been submitted to Chorley Council for a tourist development on land at Charnock Farm, Wigan Road, Leyland. The proposal is to turn an unused field with an existing pond into a camping area with accommodation being provided with five camping pods – each sleeping a maximum of two people. A shepherd’s hut has also been proposed to sit on the site to be used as a bathroom along with a path, with lighting at night, that would also be added to link all the camping pods and shepherd’s hut to provide a clear route around the pond.

The site is located 1.2 miles from the centre of Leyland which is easily accesible by foot, car or public transport. The proposal for the camping pod and shepherd’s hut would not affect the current provision for parking spaces as it would be seprately located at the existing hard standing ground on the east of the site.

A proposal to turn an unused field at Charnock Farm in Leyland into a camping area with five camping pods and a shepherd's hut for a bathroom has been submitted to the council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners of the land say the scheme, if approved by the planning chiefs, would create revenue for the local area.

Plans have also been submitted to South Ribble Council for a tourist development on land in Back Lane, Longton, which would include glamping pods, wood cabins and yerts.

A planning statement lodged with the council in March said: "Tourism has become a fundamental contributing factor to rural communities and by offering small scale camping pods or cabins will bring inward investment into the area creating jobs and securing existing jobs in spin off industries.”