United Reform Church Chorley celebrate Jubilee thanks to council grant

The church’s fundraising committee applied for the events grant from Chorley Council for help with street parties for the Jubilee Celebrations.
Residents took in a morning service followed by food and beverages from local stores and played games such as bingo, pass the parcel and even had a colouring competition.
Committee member Marcia Pendlebury said she hoped the council could see that “their grant was very well spent and made lots of people happy and part of a close community in their home town.”
