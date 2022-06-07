United Reform Church Chorley celebrate Jubilee thanks to council grant

Members of the Chorley United Reformed Church on Hollinshead Street were able to hold a Jubilee street party for around 100 people thanks to funding from the council.

By Emma Downey
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 12:30 pm

The church’s fundraising committee applied for the events grant from Chorley Council for help with street parties for the Jubilee Celebrations.

Residents took in a morning service followed by food and beverages from local stores and played games such as bingo, pass the parcel and even had a colouring competition.

Committee member Marcia Pendlebury said she hoped the council could see that “their grant was very well spent and made lots of people happy and part of a close community in their home town.”

Who's your friend?

Some of the many Chorley residents who attended the Jubilee party

One of the younger members who attended the celebrations

Two ladies getting into the spirit of things

