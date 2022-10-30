News you can trust since 1886
Unexplained death: Police probe after man's body is found on grounds of Morecambe Bay Academy

Police have opened an enquiry after the discovery of a man’s body on the grounds of Morecambe Bay Academy.

By The newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 6:45pm

Emergency services from Lancashire were alerted after a man was found unconscious this morning (Sunday) at around 8.30am.

Sadly upon arrival the man was pronounced dead. Police confirmed the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to try and establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death
