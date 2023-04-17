Underwater experts search River Lune in Lancaster in hunt for missing Preston man Daniel Hives
An underwater team searched the River Lune at the weekend as part of the ongoing hunt for missing man Daniel Hives.
Daniel, 29, went missing after visiting a friend in Lancaster on December 10.
His friends and brother Robbie have visited Lancaster on several occasions to raise awareness of their plight and to try to find him.
And at the weekend Beneath the Surface joined in with the search.
Beneath the Surface are a voluntary underwater sonar search and recovery dive team based in Lancashire.
They help to clean the UK waterways, map lakes and fisheries, locate lost property and assist in searching for missing people
They said: "This weekend we have been out in Lancaster searching for Daniel Hives, who has been missing since 10th December 2022.
"With a number of areas searched there is still no sign of Dan.
"The weekend's search has concluded to identify and plan any other potential search areas.
"It is definitely sad as it is when any person goes missing especially for a great deal of time with no answers.
"There have been appeals, newspaper reports and social media shares.
"We hope the family find answers and will continue to help any way we can."
Dan's brother Robbie said: "Would like to say a massive thank you to the Beneath The Surface team who conducted a search for us and although we haven’t found him, it could open other potential search area or leads to do with his disappearance."
Daniel, who is from Coventry but has lived in Preston for around eight years, hasn't been seen since he left City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune, at around 9.30pm on December 10 2022.
A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.
Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.
He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with brown hair.
He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.
Anyone who may have any information or sightings of Daniel should contact 101, quoting log 0250 of December 10 2022.