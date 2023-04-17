Underwater experts search River Lune in Lancaster in hunt for missing Preston man Daniel Hives

Daniel, 29, went missing after visiting a friend in Lancaster on December 10.

His friends and brother Robbie have visited Lancaster on several occasions to raise awareness of their plight and to try to find him.

And at the weekend Beneath the Surface joined in with the search.

Daniel Hives has been missing since December 10.

Beneath the Surface are a voluntary underwater sonar search and recovery dive team based in Lancashire.

They help to clean the UK waterways, map lakes and fisheries, locate lost property and assist in searching for missing people

They said: "This weekend we have been out in Lancaster searching for Daniel Hives, who has been missing since 10th December 2022.

"With a number of areas searched there is still no sign of Dan.

Voluntary underwater search team Beneath the Surface were in Lancaster at the weekend to help look for Daniel Hives. Photo: Beneath the Surface

"The weekend's search has concluded to identify and plan any other potential search areas.

"It is definitely sad as it is when any person goes missing especially for a great deal of time with no answers.

"There have been appeals, newspaper reports and social media shares.

"We hope the family find answers and will continue to help any way we can."

Daniel's brother Robbie in Lancaster with friends as they mark Dan's 29th birthday last month. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

Dan's brother Robbie said: "Would like to say a massive thank you to the Beneath The Surface team who conducted a search for us and although we haven’t found him, it could open other potential search area or leads to do with his disappearance."

Daniel, who is from Coventry but has lived in Preston for around eight years, hasn't been seen since he left City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune, at around 9.30pm on December 10 2022.

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with brown hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.