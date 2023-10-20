News you can trust since 1886
Underneath Accrington's Arndale: Is the Next Banksy Masterpiece Hiding in Plain Sight?

Accrington, a modest town in Lancashire, might not be the first place you'd expect to find the next art sensation. But this week, tucked away under the shadows of the Arndale Centre, a curious installation has set tongues wagging and sparked speculation: Could this be the handiwork of the elusive artist, Banksy?
By Neil BuchananContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST- 2 min read
The installation, a seemingly haphazard arrangement of discarded items — from a shopping trolley to traffic cones, set against a backdrop with a bold "NO PARKING" stencil — seems to be making a statement. Whether it's about consumerism, the environment, or societal neglect is open to interpretation. Yet, the raw, unfiltered commentary on modern life is reminiscent of Banksy's distinctive style.

It's not just the potential Banksy connection that has the art world intrigued. Some have drawn parallels with other monumental moments in British art history. The scene's chaotic, yet poignant arrangement evokes memories of Tracy Emin's 'My Bed', the controversial artwork shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 1999. Emin's piece, with its unmade bed and surrounding personal detritus, questioned the very nature of art itself. This discovery under the Arndale might just do the same for a new generation.

Of course, attributing the work to Banksy is speculative at best. The artist's representatives have yet to comment. But the very possibility has brought a wave of excitement to Accrington, a town more known for its rich history than contemporary art.

Arndale Accrington - Banksy? Photo: Neil BuchananArndale Accrington - Banksy? Photo: Neil Buchanan
Arndale Accrington - Banksy? Photo: Neil Buchanan
Local resident, Robin Gunningham, remarked: "It's causing quite the stir. Even if it isn't a Banksy, it's getting people talking about art, and that's always a good thing."

As the debate rages on about the installation's authenticity and its deeper meaning, one thing is certain: Accrington's Arndale has become an unexpected hub for art discussion. And whether this is the work of Banksy or a yet-unknown artist, it serves as a testament to the ever-evolving and unpredictable world of contemporary art.

