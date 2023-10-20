Underneath Accrington's Arndale: Is the Next Banksy Masterpiece Hiding in Plain Sight?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The installation, a seemingly haphazard arrangement of discarded items — from a shopping trolley to traffic cones, set against a backdrop with a bold "NO PARKING" stencil — seems to be making a statement. Whether it's about consumerism, the environment, or societal neglect is open to interpretation. Yet, the raw, unfiltered commentary on modern life is reminiscent of Banksy's distinctive style.

It's not just the potential Banksy connection that has the art world intrigued. Some have drawn parallels with other monumental moments in British art history. The scene's chaotic, yet poignant arrangement evokes memories of Tracy Emin's 'My Bed', the controversial artwork shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 1999. Emin's piece, with its unmade bed and surrounding personal detritus, questioned the very nature of art itself. This discovery under the Arndale might just do the same for a new generation.

Of course, attributing the work to Banksy is speculative at best. The artist's representatives have yet to comment. But the very possibility has brought a wave of excitement to Accrington, a town more known for its rich history than contemporary art.

Arndale Accrington - Banksy? Photo: Neil Buchanan

Local resident, Robin Gunningham, remarked: "It's causing quite the stir. Even if it isn't a Banksy, it's getting people talking about art, and that's always a good thing."